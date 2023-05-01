What to know for Indiana’s 2023 primary election

(WPTA) - Voters in the Hoosier state will be heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 primaries, packed full of municipal government races.

Polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. Anyone who is in line at their respective precinct by 6 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.

To find your voting location, visit the Indiana Voter Portal website here.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO BRING?

For voters in Indiana, you need to bring a government-issued photo ID to verify your identity.

The ID must have the following:

Include the voter’s name, which must confirm—not necessary to be identical— to the name on the individual’s voter registration record.

Include a photograph of the individual.

Except for certain military and veterans documents, include an expiration date that shows the ID is current or expired after November 8, 2022.

Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

If you decline to present an ID or a member of the election board determines that your ID does not qualify, you will be challenged and you must be offered a provisional ballot. As part of that procedure, you must present a valid ID that meets the requirements above by noon, 10 days after the election.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

To see which races will be on your ballot, you can contact your local clerk’s office.

Many of those ballots are also listed on the online Indiana Voter Portal, which you can view here by clicking on “Who’s on the ballot”.

Note that your ballot will only show candidates that are running for the party you have registered under.

Anyone who would like to check their voting status or view other relevant voting information can do so here.

21Alive will bring you the latest election night results online and on-air Tuesday evening after polls close at 6 p.m.

