Stolen dog reunited with owner after two years

(Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here is a story that is sure to melt your heart.

Staff at Fort Wayne Animal Control say a male dog named Cookie, stolen about two years ago, finally reunited with his owner.

The shelter shared a photo of the dog with his “dad.”

They say he was brought into the shelter in early April, and Cookie and his owner were identified soon after.

When an animal control officer went to deliver Cookie, she realized the owner was living in temporary housing, in which dogs are usually not allowed. The housing staff later discovered that Cookie was a service dog and approved him to stay.

Cookie even alerted two people they were about to have seizures.

The latest update is that Cookie and his owner have found a place to call home.

Animal Control staff say they found Cookie’s owner using a microchip, something staff urges is crucial for pets to have.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Country group Old Dominion to perform at the Coliseum in November

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Old Dominion fans, get ready to sing songs like “One Man Band” at the top of your lungs because the award-winning group is coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

Community

Community Harvest Food Bank ‘Canstruction’ competition underway; voting open through May 7th

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Several local schools are looking to refill the shelves at the Community Harvest Food Bank in the annual ‘Canstruction’ competition.

Community

Peru Youth Circus’ “Jugglenauts” compete in Vex Robotics World Finals

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Four young men from a small town known for its big youth circus festival are making their community quite proud through their talents.

News

Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel passes away at 82, flags to be at half-staff in Noble Co.

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Patricia “Patty” Fisel, Mayor of Ligonier in Noble County, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, April 25, at age 82.

Latest News

Community

YWCA to hold “Race Against Racism,” educate about healthcare disparities

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The YWCA will host the second annual Race Against Racism Saturday morning and 21Alive is a proud sponsor of the event.

Community

FW Animal Care and Control part of national “Empty the Shelters” event

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be a part of a much bigger adoption event.

Community

Volunteer Center to host over 55 organizations at annual Volunteer Expo Thursday

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Volunteer Center invites you to meet over 55 non-profits and civic based organizations at Glenbrook Square Thursday.

Community

“A day they’ll never forget:” A veteran’s day on the first 2023 Honor Flight

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris and Liz Braden
It was an emotional day as war veterans across 21Country visited the nation’s capital Wednesday.

Community

Fort Wayne man works overnight to cook Honor Flight breakfast

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
One man works solo to make sure all of the veterans and guardians are fed breakfast before each Honor Flight.

Community

New five-story apartment complex planned for Electric Works campus

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Electric Works is set to build another addition to its campus within the coming years.