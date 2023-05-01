Stolen dog reunited with owner after two years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here is a story that is sure to melt your heart.

Staff at Fort Wayne Animal Control say a male dog named Cookie, stolen about two years ago, finally reunited with his owner.

The shelter shared a photo of the dog with his “dad.”

They say he was brought into the shelter in early April, and Cookie and his owner were identified soon after.

When an animal control officer went to deliver Cookie, she realized the owner was living in temporary housing, in which dogs are usually not allowed. The housing staff later discovered that Cookie was a service dog and approved him to stay.

Cookie even alerted two people they were about to have seizures.

The latest update is that Cookie and his owner have found a place to call home.

Animal Control staff say they found Cookie’s owner using a microchip, something staff urges is crucial for pets to have.

