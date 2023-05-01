Statewide Silver Alert issued for Shelby County girl

(Shelby County Sheriff)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Shelby County girl.

17-year-old Sydney Eve Baker was last seen around midnight on April 30. She is missing from Morristown, 25 miles east of Indianapolis.

She is 5′5,″ 120 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes, and wearing pajama pants.

Officials say she may be in danger, or require medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Baker’s whereabouts, contact the Shelby County Sheriff at 317-398-6661 or 911.

