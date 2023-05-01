SACS: Student took unloaded gun to Summit Middle School Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) say a student took an unloaded gun to a middle school building Monday afternoon.

A letter sent to SACS families says administrators were alerted around 1 p.m. that a student at Summit Middle School may have a gun.

They say the student was immediately found and taken to a secure area before a school resource officer searched his bag. They say the officer found an unloaded gun in the bag.

Leaders note that the student made no threats and “did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the school building.”

“We are thankful for those who notified staff of the presence of the weapon and the quick response of our school resource officers. As always, please remind your children that if they see or hear anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, they should immediately report it to a trusted adult. We all must play a role in maintaining a safe learning environment for our students.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.