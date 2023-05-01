SACS: Student took unloaded gun to Summit Middle School Monday

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) say a student took an unloaded gun to a middle school building Monday afternoon.

A letter sent to SACS families says administrators were alerted around 1 p.m. that a student at Summit Middle School may have a gun.

They say the student was immediately found and taken to a secure area before a school resource officer searched his bag. They say the officer found an unloaded gun in the bag.

Leaders note that the student made no threats and “did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the school building.”

