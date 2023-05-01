FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWPD) responded to a fire at R&P Dumpster Services this afternoon.

According to a release sent out by the FWFD, crews responded to the fire around 5:25 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the front of the building.

One person received ‘minor burns’ in fire at R&P Dumpster Services (WPTA)

The FWFD says two people were inside the building and self-evacuated. They say one of the people suffered minor burns and was transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters say the fire was an accident and was caused by a glue stripping product that had been used too close to an open flame near a water heater. They say crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes.

Firefighters say the building received heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage.

