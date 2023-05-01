One killed in three-car crash in Roanoke, police say

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says one person was killed in a crash late Monday morning along U.S. 24 in Roanoke.

Police say crews were called to the area of State Road 114 and U.S. 24 for a crash involving three vehicles around 10:30 a.m.

They say one person was pronounced dead. Injuries for others involved were not disclosed.

The area was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the crash. This is a developing report, check back for updates.

