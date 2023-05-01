Medical malpractice lawsuit filed against former Grant County doctor

By Emilia Miles
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re learning more about the allegations against a former Grant County doctor.

Doctor William Moore is accused of sexually assaulting and taking inappropriate pictures of his patients. His license has been suspended since January and now a medical malpractice lawsuit has been filed.

The attorney representing some of Dr. Moore’s former patients, Stephanie Cassman, spoke with 21 Alive today. She says 83 women have come forward and are all represented in this lawsuit. It’s been filed against the doctor, his practice, the care center, and Marion General Hospital.

Doctor Moore pleaded the fifth during a hearing in March with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

READ MORE: Grant County OB-GYN ‘danger to public’ after reports say he photographed, assaulted patients

According to the lawsuit, the victims range from minors to elders. Some of the victims say pictures were taken without their consent, while others say, Doctor Moore would tell them the pictures were needed for medical reasons. In the lawsuit, the women also accuse Marion General Hospital of ignoring these complaints.

“All of these women feel shocked, humiliated, very very emotional, scared of not being believed. But what I am hearing time and time again of women saying I want to go a step further and stand in support and solidarity with these other women and say this happened to me too and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. There is a strong message that we are going to be holding not only physicians accountable, but the institutions that harbor and protect them.”

Stephanie Cassman, attorney

Cassman also says more and more women are reaching out to her office about this case, but she is encouraging the ones who haven’t yet to do so. She wants all of their voices to be heard.

We reached out to Marion General Hospital for comment, but they have yet to be served the lawsuit.

