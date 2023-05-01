MAYOR’S RACE: Who will win the Republican nomination?

By Karli VanCleave
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The race for Fort Wayne’s next mayor is ramping up as candidates prepare for the 2023 primary election in Allen County. Voters will decide who they want to get the nomination for the seat for each party.

Democrats have the choice between Incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and Democrat Jorge Fernandez.

On the Republican side, there’s a handful of people running. 21Alive News is taking a closer look at two specific candidates though; Councilman Tom Didier and Councilman Jason Arp.

21Investigates reporter Karli VanCleave sat down with the two candidates to ask them, what do they care about? What makes them different as candidates? And do they have what it takes?

Listen to her story above.

You can find 21Alive’s coverage of the election by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in crashed car on Friday
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop
AMERICAN IDOL 601 (Auditions) - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and...
Wabash native, Zachariah Smith reaches Top 12 on American Idol
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
A police lights.
Blackford County Coroner seeks help confirming identity of body found

Latest News

One person received ‘minor burns’ in fire at R&P Dumpster Services
One person received ‘minor burns’ in fire at R&P Dumpster Services
MAYOR'S RACE: Who will win the Republican nomination?
Doctor served with medical malpractice lawsuit following sexual assault accusations.
Medical malpractice lawsuit filed against former Grant County doctor
Medical malpractice lawsuit filed against former Grant County doctor