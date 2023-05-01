ISP: Man killed in head-on crash along Indiana Toll Road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say an Illinois man was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road.

Police say officers were called to a crash on I-80/90, just west of I-69 in Steuben County, around noon. When police arrived, they say they found a car and a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage, blocking the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the car, later identified as 33-year-old Jesse Charles Cox, was found unresponsive. Police say a nurse traveling by stopped to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cox was traveling west on I-80/90 when he veered off and went into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason and crashed head-on with the truck. Two men who were in the truck at the time were not critically injured.

Officers say they believe speed and wet road conditions likely contributed to Cox losing control of the car.

