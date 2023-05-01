Country group Old Dominion to perform at the Coliseum in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Old Dominion fans, get ready to sing “One Man Band” at the top of your lungs because the award-winning group is coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

Organizers for the group announced a new leg to their nationwide “No Bad Vibes” Tour to include more cities, including the Summit City. The tour spans more than 30 cities nationwide, including Nashville and Grand Rapids.

The group, officials say, has visited several cities since January, selling out arenas to thousands.

The tour comes as Old Dominion was recently nominated for Group of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and recently released a new single, “I Should Have Married You.”

The group will perform at the Memorial Coliseum Thursday, November 16, at 7:30 p.m. The Fort Wayne performance will feature other country music stars such as Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5. Fan club members and American Express card members can purchase tickets on May 2 (starting at 10 a.m.) through May 4.

Click here for ticket information.

