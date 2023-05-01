Coroner identifies woman found dead in crashed car on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a crashed car Friday morning.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Decatur Road, just south of Paulding Road, around 9 a.m. on April 28. They say a woman was found dead inside a car that appeared to have crashed into a parked trailer, believing the crash happened around midnight.

On Monday, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jarice Utique Austin of Fort Wayne.

Her cause and manner of death are pending further testing at this time.

