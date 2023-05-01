Construction to resume on Coldwater Road over I-69, INDOT says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday morning plans to continue road work on Coldwater Road above I-69.

Officials say starting Monday, May 8, crews will resume work on the southbound side of Coldwater Road. They say work will include bridge construction, pavement patching, and pavement resurfacing.

INDOT officials say drivers should watch for a new road layout, as the southbound I-69 ramps and southbound stretch of Coldwater Road are to temporarily close sometime in July, and will have to use I-69 to Lima Road as a detour.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free while in work zones.

Construction is expected to end sometime in October.

