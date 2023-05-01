Community Harvest Food Bank ‘Canstruction’ competition underway; voting open through May 7th

By Jessica Walter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several local schools are looking to refill the shelves at the Community Harvest Food Bank in the annual ‘Canstruction’ competition.

Student teams from across Allen County and the surrounding counties worked for hours Friday to build their structures. The theme this year is “Oh the Places You’ll Go.”

Voting for your favorite structure will be open through May 7th. Each vote is $1 and all money raised will go directly back to the Community Harvest Food bank. Each dollar can feed one family four meals.

To vote, you can go to Glenbrook Square Mall and scan the QR code associated with the structure, or you can visit their Facebook Page and find photos and the link to vote.

