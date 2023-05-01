Change of venue sought for ex-Huntington U coach charged with sexual battery

Nicholas Johnson
Nicholas Johnson(Huntington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Attorneys representing an ex-Huntington University cross country coach who was fired following accusations of sexual abuse involving student-athletes are seeking to have his case tried in a different county.

Nicholas Johnson is facing sexual battery and battery charges stemming from an incident in July 2020. Court documents detailing the allegations have not been released.

Those charges follow a civil lawsuit that was filed by two of Johnson’s former athletes, claiming Johnson sexually harassed them and injected them with an unknown substance.

READ MORE: Attorney representing former Huntington University athletes detail abuse allegations

On April 28, court records show Johnson’s attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue. They argue Johnson would not be able to receive a fair trial in Huntington County. They say the “public outrage” over Johnson’s sentence in a previous case involving inappropriate conduct with a child is now heightened by new allegations against him.

Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail in February 2022 after pleading guilty to identity deception. He had previously faced two counts of child seduction and one count of kidnapping, but the charges were dropped in a plea deal. Court documents say Johnson used a phony email account to communicate with a child and took the victim out of state without her parents’ knowledge.

In the motion, attorneys say the “vast” publicity of these cases has cast Johnson’s character in a “poor light”, saying such comments place his right to a fair and impartial trial in “great jeopardy”. Attorneys say because of this, he could not have a fair trial in Huntington County or several adjoining counties.

Johnson is next set to appear in court on May 9 for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Country group Old Dominion to perform at the Coliseum in November

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Old Dominion fans, get ready to sing songs like “One Man Band” at the top of your lungs because the award-winning group is coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

Community

Stolen dog reunited with owner after two years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
Staff at Fort Wayne Animal Control say a male dog named Cookie that was stolen about two years ago finally reunited with his owner.

News

Butterfly Exhibit at Botanical Conservatory now open

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

Community Harvest Food Bank ‘Canstruction’ competition underway; voting open through May 7th

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Several local schools are looking to refill the shelves at the Community Harvest Food Bank in the annual ‘Canstruction’ competition.

Latest News

News

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Shelby County girl

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Shelby County girl.

News

TinCaps fall in series finale against Lake County

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Komets keep season alive with Game 5 victory

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Thousands attend Ivy Tech’s free Touch-a-Truck event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Ivy Tech hosted a free Touch-a-Truck event Saturday.

News

Wabash native, Zachariah Smith reaches Top 12 on American Idol

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
America has been voted and Wabash native Zachariah Smith has made it to the Top 12.

News

Michiana Wine Festival returned to Headwaters Park

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Attendees received a free wine glass and moved from tent to tent collecting more than 60 samples from 18 different wineries throughout the day.