Wabash native, Zachariah Smith reaches Top 12 on American Idol

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - From 21Country to making a stamp on America’s hearts, Wabash’s own Zachariah Smith has become a fan favorite on American Idol.

If you’ve watched, you know that he punched his ticket to Hollywood and has made it all the way to the Top 12!

Smith impressed judges with his rendition of “Hold the Line” by TOTO, so much so that he moved on.

America has been voting and he has made it to the Top 12.

The 19-year-old grew up in Wabash and graduated from Wabash Senior High School. He is currently a grill cook in Amory, Mississippi, a town you’ve heard in the news recently because of strong storms that tore through the community.

Stay tuned this Sunday and Monday to see if he makes it through to the next round.

It’s getting tougher but we are cheering him on from 21Country!

