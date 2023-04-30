Thousands attend Ivy Tech’s free Touch-a-Truck event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kids of all ages had the opportunity to get up close and personal with some larger-than-life trucks Saturday.

Thousands turned out for Ivy Tech’s Annual Touch-A-Truck event. Fifty different trucks and heavy machinery were on display at its coliseum campus.

Kids had the chance to climb behind the wheel and honk a horn, or even flip on the lights.

Officials say the event is all about bringing the community together.

“We give little hands an opportunity to explore, and you know peak their interest and curiosity about all things much bigger than them,” Ivy Tech Interim Director of Student Life Cari Knuth said. “Just the smile on the kids’ faces and the engagement with the community members and all of our volunteer trucks that have been here today.”

This was the 12th year for the event held by Ivy Tech’s Early Childhood Education Program and Office of Student Life along with the North Eastern Region of the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children.

