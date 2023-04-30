A run to end racism returned to Fort Wayne

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The second annual Race Against Racism returned Saturday.

Hundreds turned out for the YWCA Northeast Indiana event. The 5K run/walk was a family-friendly fundraiser at Purdue Fort Wayne campus. The morning started with pre-race stretches facilitated by YogaSix.

The event focused on racial justice efforts, specifically the fundraiser provided education about race and health disparities.

“YWCA is really an important cause,” participant Kelli Packnett said. “It helps so many women in our community, so we wanted to come out, get together with our girlfriends, enjoy the sunshine, and enjoy each other.”

All the money raised went toward the YWCA’s racial justice work.

The first person across the finish line was Richard Sutter.

“The race to end racism is actually a cause that is near and dear to my heart,” race winner Richard Sutter said. “My feeling is if you can’t fight against hate and run against hate what are you for?”

21Alive was a proud sponsor of this year’s race and our own Julian Teekaram emceed the event.

