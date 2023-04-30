Michiana Wine Festival returned to Headwaters Park

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wineries from across Indiana raised glasses and attended the Michiana Wine Festival Saturday.

For the past seven years, the festival allows patrons to sample wines from wineries across the state at Headwaters Park.

Wine lovers eagerly waited outside the gates before the event even opened.

Attendees received a free wine glass and moved from tent to tent collecting more than 60 samples from 18 different wineries throughout the day.

“In Indiana, we have between 90 and 100 wineries,” Co-Director Michiana Wine Festival Nichole Thomas said. “If you think about it, 20 percent of wineries in the entire state are here today. If you’ve never tried them, it’s a great way to cross them off your list and sample what they have. You’ll find all the wineries are a little different and you might find one you like at each one.”

More than a dozen food trucks and two dozen vendors were also in attendance along with live music and entertainment for the 21 and older crowd.

Organizers say this was the first festival of the season at Headwaters Park.

