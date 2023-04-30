General Mills issues recall for some bags of Gold Medal flour after salmonella discovery

Gold Flour Recalled
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s time to check your pantry. General Mills is recalling four varieties of “Gold Medal Flour” due to potential salmonella exposure.

The national recall is for 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The company says sample testing found potential “salmonella”.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should not consume raw products made with flour.

Salmonella is killed by heat through baking, frying, or boiling products made with flour.

Consumers are asked if they have one of the recalled packages to throw it away.

