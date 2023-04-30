Blackford County Coroner seeks help confirming identity of body found

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Blackford County Coroner is asking for help identifying a body they say officials found Thursday afternoon.

The remains of a man were found in a wooded area on Hartford City’s north side.

Officials say items found at the scene indicate the body could be an older man, but they can’t confirm the body’s identity because of its condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blackford County Coroner’s office at 765-348-7236.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.