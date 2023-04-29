Bishop Dwenger grad Tippmann selected No. 43 overall by Jets in 2023 NFL Draft

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - History repeats itself.

Bishop Dwenger grad Joe Tippmann drafted 43rd overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, the same team that drafted former Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Jason Fabini back in 1998.

Fabini became a mentor and assistant coach to Tippmann in his high school years and will now see his protégé play on the interior offensive line of his former NFL team.

Tippmann, a six-foot-six center out of Wisconsin, celebrated his draft selection at home with family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers surrounded a Fort Wayne home Thursday night as a heavily armed crisis response team...
Police surround Fort Wayne home
One critically injured after head-on collision behind General Motors plant
One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
Woman dead after crashing into parked trailer on city’s south side Friday
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Latest News

Concordia's Makayla Richardson
Concordia’s Richardson signs with North Central basketball
South Side's Jayden Morris and Charles Powell sign to compete at the collegiate level.
South Side Archers Morris and Powell sign national letters of intent
DeKalb's Lydia Bennett signs to run with Western Illinois.
DeKalb’s Bennett signs with Western Illinois XC and Track & Field
Komets head coach Ben Boudreau previews tonight's game four matchup against Cincinnati.
Komets head coach Boudreau breaks down series live ahead of game four against Cincinnati