Bishop Dwenger grad Tippmann selected No. 43 overall by Jets in 2023 NFL Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - History repeats itself.

Bishop Dwenger grad Joe Tippmann drafted 43rd overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, the same team that drafted former Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Jason Fabini back in 1998.

Fabini became a mentor and assistant coach to Tippmann in his high school years and will now see his protégé play on the interior offensive line of his former NFL team.

Tippmann, a six-foot-six center out of Wisconsin, celebrated his draft selection at home with family and friends.

