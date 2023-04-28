FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’ve been in downtown Fort Wayne recently, you know construction is everywhere. Along the St. Mary’s River work is underway on the next phase of Riverfront development.

“Please continue to be patient,” Stacy Haviland Fort Wayne Community Development Administrator and Landscape Architect said. “Phase 2A is nearly done and you’ll get to see that soon. The rest of it, construction is a pain, and we understand that, but it will be amazing when it’s done.”

SNEAK PEEK: A look at the newest portion of Riverfront development opening soon (WPTA STAFF)

Phase I of the Riverfront development was completed with the opening of Promenade Park in 2019.

Phase II has been split into two parts: ‘2A’ and ‘2B’.

‘Part 2A’ is located behind The Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments.

“You will see a bioswale out there with a lot of rock outcroppings and some of these boulders that kids can run and jump and play in and experience some of those native plant materials,” Haviland said.

This portion of the park is set to open summer of 2023. However, ‘Part 2B’ has not started yet.

The City of Fort Wayne has filed permits with the ARMY Corps of Engineers, IDEM, and the Indiana DNR. Once permits are approved construction could start as soon as August, with a formal groundbreaking.

Leaders say Phase II incorporates the levee, allowing residents to walk to the top and then relax in gathering spaces where they can enjoy the views and access other park amenities. Highlights include:

Space for short-term boat, kayak, and canoe docking;

A variation of the tree canopy trail in Promenade Park that connects to an overlook deck on the 3rd Street Pump Station;

A wetland path;

A terraced lawn with amphitheater seating;

Space to build a future private restaurant and public restrooms.

If all goes according to plan ‘Part B’ will take 18 months and will open in 2024.

Phase III would not be constructed until after the completion of Phase II. Highlights of this phase include:

A wetland boardwalk through Guldlin and Bloomingdale parks;

A lookout tower that residents and visitors can climb;

A pedestrian bridge connecting the north and south sides of the St. Marys River;

An enhanced boat ramp with additional parking;

A relocated levee in Bloomingdale Park, which would allow for more storage of floodwater;

A lawn bowl that could be used for sledding in the winter;

A nature play area for children;

Recreation areas including basketball courts.

“It makes me proud,” Haviland said. “I mean to think about the industrial use that was along here, and we are converting into recreational space that everybody can use and yet it’s building on the economic development.”

