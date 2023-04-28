Robbery suspect arrested following pursuit, crash with squad cars

FWPD says 54-year-old David Sylvester was arrested April 27 following a brief pursuit near the...
FWPD says 54-year-old David Sylvester was arrested April 27 following a brief pursuit near the Hallmark Inn.(Allen County Sheriff's Department, Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a man wanted as a suspect in several robberies was arrested following a brief police pursuit on Thursday.

Police say they were investigating multiple burglaries at area fast food restaurants involving suspect 54-year-old David Sylvester.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, police say Sylvester was spotted driving a stolen Chevy Malibu near the Hallmark Inn along E Washington Blvd.

As police were trying to take him into custody, they say he took off in his car and hit multiple squad cars in the process. Sylvester was later arrested after he crashed into a concrete median just outside of the inn’s parking lot.

He was arrested on several charges including burglary, theft, resisting law enforcement, and leaving the scene of a crash.

