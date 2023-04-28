The Rescue Mission names successor to longtime President & CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Following a monthslong national search, leaders with The Rescue Mission say they have named President & CEO Donovan Coley’s successor.
The shelter announced in November that Coley would be stepping down in 2023 following 15 years of service. Now, leaders say they have chosen Thomas McArthur to assume Coley’s role effective July 1.
McArthur has served at the executive level for the past 15 years, most recently as Executive Director of The Chapel, a non-denominational church with nine locations in the Chicago area.
In a press release, leaders say McArthur has led the development and implementation of plans to address community issues like food insecurity, poverty, and drug and alcohol prevention. During his time at The Chapel, they say he organized food distribution events and partnerships with area churches to meet food insecurity needs.
