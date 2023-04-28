Police seek information on missing Allen County man

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old Allen County man.

Police say the family of Seth Vanosdale has not seen him since March 23.

Vanosdale was reported missing on April 18.

Anyone with information about Vanosdale is asked to call Allen County Detective Furnish at 260-449-7413.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.