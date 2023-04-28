Peru Youth Circus’ “Jugglenauts” compete in Vex Robotics World Finals

PERU, Ind. (WPTA) - Four young men from a small town known for its big youth circus festival are making their community quite proud through their talents. Not only can they juggle, but they can also build robots!

Kyler and Kaden Hanson along with Kevin and Cory Nord make up the “Jugglenauts.” They recently took home a huge honor from a world robotics competition and were asked to get the event started by performing on stage, showing off their circus skills.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson wanted to give the guys a big shout out during 21Alive News at 4, Thursday. Take a look!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.