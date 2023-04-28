One dead after crashing into parked trailer on city’s south side Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after officials say the driver crashed into a parked trailer Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, just south of Paulding Road.

They say the driver of a black Chrysler 300 veered off the road before colliding with the parked trailer next to the Vital-Wax Detailing building.

Investigators say the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The person’s identity has yet to be released.

Stay with 21Alive News for future updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.