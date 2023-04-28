One dead after crashing into parked trailer on city’s south side Friday

One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after officials say the driver crashed into a parked trailer Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, just south of Paulding Road.

They say the driver of a black Chrysler 300 veered off the road before colliding with the parked trailer next to the Vital-Wax Detailing building.

Investigators say the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The person’s identity has yet to be released.

Stay with 21Alive News for future updates.

