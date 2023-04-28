Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel passes away at 82, flags to be at half-staff in Noble Co.

(Ligonier Mayor's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIGONIER, Ind. (WPTA) - Patricia “Patty” Fisel, Mayor of Ligonier in Noble County, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, April 25, at age 82.

Fisel served as mayor since 2008, making her the longest-serving mayor and the first woman to hold mayoral office in Ligonier. She was serving her fourth term at the time of her passing.

During her tenure in office, she aided in the renovation of several downtown buildings and left behind a legacy of community service, including the establishment of the Ligonier Visitor’s Center, and former president of the Future Ligonier Alliance and Ligonier Rotary Club.

Those closest to her say Fisel was “passionate about the past and future of the town of Ligonier.” Fisel announced back in 2022 that she would not seek re-election this year.

Fisel was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1994.

A Friday morning news release from Governor Eric Holcomb ordered all flags in Noble County to be flown at half-staff in Fisel’s honor until Sunday, April 30.

Fisel’s funeral services will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at Yeager Funeral Home at 1589 Lincolnway S, Ligonier, IN, 46767.

