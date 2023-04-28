Grieving Waterloo mother pleads for help finding 14-year-old son

WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA) - The last time Marissa Fairchild saw her son Jaden Bowman was the night of April 19 around 8 p.m.

“He was acting a little funny,” Marissa Fairchild says. “He was really clingy. He had plans to just go to his friend’s house.”

The next morning, Fairchild says Bowman wasn’t in bed. She says she assumed he had already gone to the bus stop. It wasn’t until later in the day when the school called she thought something was wrong. She went home to look for her 14-year-old son and then went to the police station.

“I feel like I’m numb,” Fairchild says. “He’s a piece of me and he’s not here.”

Friends and family say they have spent the last 8 days putting up flyers and chasing down every lead that comes their way. Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer told 21Alive police have been doing the same, searching for the teen in Waterloo and nearby cities since he went missing.

“We are not stopping until we find my son,” Fairchild says. “I’m not giving up hope.”

On the family’s front door, Fairchild put a note—just in case Jaden returns home.

The note reads: “Jaden, please call me if you see this. You are not in trouble. I am out looking for you. I love you so so so much! Love Mom.”

Jaden Bowman's mom put a note on the family's front door in case he comes home and she's out looking for him. (WPTA Staff)

Fairchild says Bowman is loving, curious, and has a great sense of humor. She says he loves cars, shoes, and is great with technology. Fairchild also says he is a great son who was very protective of her and his sisters.

“I want him to know if he comes home and I’m not here that I’m out there looking for him,” Fairchild says. “He’s my baby and best friend.”

Bowman was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and red/black Jordans. He’s described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

“Jaden, if you are out there, just come home please,” Fairchild says. “We love you, we miss you, and you are not in trouble. If you come home I will never let you out of my sight again.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 260-837-3131.

