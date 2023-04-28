Family of man involved in fatal 2019 police shooting want answers

21Investigates is looking into a fatal police involved shooting that happened in May 2019.
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The City of Fort Wayne has had a long-standing policy not to release police dash or body cam video to the public.

That changed recently.

Now, 21Investigates is looking into a fatal police involved shooting that happened in May 2019. Shaquille Kelly’s family says they never got answers or access to any video from that night.

21 investigates put in a public records request for it.

“They didn’t offer us any transparency throughout the whole ordeal from beginning to end,” said Willie Kelly, Shaquille’s father.

Willie Kelly says he wrote letters to government officials, asking for evidence and requesting they open an independent investigation into the shooting death of his son.

He says he never got a response.

He says he learned through news reports what police say happened.

According to Fort Wayne Police Detective Christopher Hawthorne, of the Gang and Violent Crime unit, was patrolling southeast Fort Wayne in an unmarked car. An officer in training was with him.

Around 2 a.m. they say they saw a gold Chrystler and began following it.The driver led them to Winter Street. That is when police say the driver shot at a house.

Officers turned on the lights and sirens and began following the car. However the driver didn’t stop, according to police.

The driver led them on a chase, eventually crashing into a home near Oliver and Grier streets.

Police say they say the suspect, Shaquille Kelly, was crouched down on the driver’s side of the car. When he started to stand up, police say Kelly was raising his hands to his waist.

Believing he had a weapon, Detective Hawthorne fired one fatal shot.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office later determined the shooting was justified.

It was captured on police dash cam, but the family has not seen it.

It is not clear if a gun was in his hand or if he pointed it at police.

Kelly’s family is just hoping to find some clarity.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

