COURT DOCS: David Sylvester smashed drive-thru windows during fast food burglaries

FWPD says 54-year-old David Sylvester was arrested April 27 following a brief pursuit near the...
FWPD says 54-year-old David Sylvester was arrested April 27 following a brief pursuit near the Hallmark Inn.
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office released a probable cause affidavit detailing several fast food burglaries by a Fort Wayne man.

Police say the manager of the Arby’s on Stellhorn Road called police a little after 5 a.m. on April 27 to report a break-in. The manager also told police that cash registers were missing from the restaurant.

The manager said the man broke into the building through the drive-thru window with a hammer before stealing registers, and that was also caught on surveillance camera.

When investigators reviewed the footage, they confirmed that 54-year-old David S. Sylvester was the same man that robbed the Tabo Bell on North Coliseum Boulevard on April 26. They say he was driving a maroon Chevy Malibu.

Investigators realized Sylvester also robbed a Hardee’s on April 26.

Police say they spoke with someone that knew Sylvester, claiming Sylvester was staying in an abandoned home near Coliseum and Inwood Drive.

They say they found the described car in the parking lot of a Cap-n-Cork on N. Coliseum Boulevard and followed the vehicle to the Hallmark Inn on East Washington Boulevard.

This is where police say Sylvester led them on a short pursuit, crashing into police cars and a fence before running over and dragging a mattress under his car for a short time.

Officials say Sylvester crashed on Maumee Avenue before he was arrested.

Police say they saw several cash registers and register drawers in the backseat of the car. They also say the car was reported stolen when they did a check of the VIN.

