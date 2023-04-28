Colts select QB Richardson with No. 4 overall pick

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WPTA) - The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson’s measurements and athletic ability tested off the charts at this year’s NFL Combine.

At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, Richardson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash.

Richardson broke quarterback records with a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet and 9 inches.

