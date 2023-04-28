Colts select QB Richardson with No. 4 overall pick
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WPTA) - The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Richardson’s measurements and athletic ability tested off the charts at this year’s NFL Combine.
At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, Richardson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash.
Richardson broke quarterback records with a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet and 9 inches.
