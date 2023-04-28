Cameras welcomed back to Indiana courtrooms under new rule

FILE - A "trial run" for cameras in Indiana courts got underway on Dec. 1, 2021, with a Fort Wayne judge one of five statewide participating in the project.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Indiana (WPTA) - Starting May 1, judicial officers in the Hoosier state can choose to allow news outlets to record or broadcast select court proceedings.

Previously, cameras were not permitted in Indiana courtrooms without approval from the Indiana Supreme Court.

Now, a new rule is changing how certain proceedings can be covered by the media. An order amending Rule 2.17, which originally prohibited such broadcasting, gives local judges the discretion to allow cameras in their courtrooms on a case-by-case basis.

Two overarching rules must be followed in order to broadcast: the recording must not distract the participants or impair the dignity of the proceedings and can not involve a confidential proceeding. Minors and jurors also may not be shown on camera.

The change comes after a four-month pilot program, in which several courthouses including Allen County participated.

READ MORE: Allen County criminal courtroom welcomes cameras for pilot program

“This is the culmination of years of work and pilot projects with discussion and evaluation,” Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush said. “Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter.”

During a broadcasted forum with the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Judge Marianne Voorhees of Delaware County Circuit Court said she felt news outlets’ broadcasting during the trial period did not distract participants.

Although there is no limit on the number of cameras allowed, leaders say judges must consider available space in possibly packed courtrooms. In the event that only one camera is permitted, leaders say they encourage media to share their resources.

The new rule goes into effect Monday, May 1.

In Allen County, Court Executive John McGauley says outlets must make a request for coverage 48 hours in advance by submitting an electronic form. He says a judge will work with attorneys in each case to consider whether or not the hearing should be recorded.

He says the court will prohibit the broadcast of the following: minors; juvenile delinquency and CHINS matters; victims of violent offenses, sex offenses, and domestic abuse; jurors; attorney-client communications; bench conferences; and materials on counsel tables and judicial bench.

21Alive is working with Allen Superior Courts to broadcast select hearings. Stay tuned for developments.

