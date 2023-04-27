Woman safe after being held hostage in NE Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman is safe after being held hostage by a man at a home on the city’s northeast side.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of Londonderry Lane a little around 9:22 Wednesday evening.

First responders said upon arrival, they found a man armed with a handgun barricaded inside, holding the woman hostage.

Police say the man would not allow the woman to leave the home, and he refused to leave willingly.

Officials say the Crisis Response Team, Emergency Services, and Air Support Unit were called to the scene to aid first responders after multiple negotiation attempts failed.

First responders say more negotiations went on for a few more hours before the suspect surrendered and was arrested.

Neither the woman nor the man were injured. No officers were injured at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

