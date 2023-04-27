Woman safe after being held hostage in NE Fort Wayne home

A Fort Wayne woman is safe after being held hostage by a man at a home on the city’s northeast...
A Fort Wayne woman is safe after being held hostage by a man at a home on the city’s northeast side.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman is safe after being held hostage by a man at a home on the city’s northeast side.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of Londonderry Lane a little around 9:22 Wednesday evening.

BACKGROUND: Police surround Fort Wayne home

First responders said upon arrival, they found a man armed with a handgun barricaded inside, holding the woman hostage.

Police say the man would not allow the woman to leave the home, and he refused to leave willingly.

Officials say the Crisis Response Team, Emergency Services, and Air Support Unit were called to the scene to aid first responders after multiple negotiation attempts failed.

First responders say more negotiations went on for a few more hours before the suspect surrendered and was arrested.

Neither the woman nor the man were injured. No officers were injured at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of toddler Oaklee Snow was found in an abandoned building in Morgan...
Body of missing toddler Oaklee Snow found in Indiana; charges filed
Huntington North High School lockdown lifted; no weapon found
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in early Tuesday motorcycle crash
Honor Flight Breakfast
Fort Wayne man works overnight to cook Honor Flight breakfast

Latest News

A Veteran’s day on the first 2023 Honor Flight
2023 Honor Flight: Veterans' day in D.C.
One critically injured after head-on collision behind General Motors plant
Officers surrounded a Fort Wayne home Thursday night as a heavily armed crisis response team...
Police surround Fort Wayne home
Carroll's Ailani Roach signs with Purdue cheerleading with her mother by her side.
Three Carroll Chargers make collegiate futures official