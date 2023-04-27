Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Emergency crews, including Hazmat teams, responded to the De Soto area of Wisconsin around 1:00 pm for a train derailment that occurred earlier in the afternoon.

According to De Soto Village President Joel Greiner, a BNSF train’s middle section derailed with some containers falling into the Mississippi River. Authorities have closed Highway 35 from Route 82, the village’s main street, down to around Ferryville. There has not been a call to evacuate the area at this time.

ABC-affiliate WXOW is reporting that at least 4 people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still assessing the damage at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of toddler Oaklee Snow was found in an abandoned building in Morgan...
Body of missing toddler Oaklee Snow found in Indiana; charges filed
Officers surrounded a Fort Wayne home Thursday night as a heavily armed crisis response team...
Police surround Fort Wayne home
One critically injured after head-on collision behind General Motors plant
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage
Auburn Garrett Drive-In still seeking donations to repair screen damaged in storm
A photo of four of the six statewide elected officials whose offices would see a pay raise.
Governor, other top elected officials see pay raise in budget
Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, speaks during a legislative...
Indiana lawmakers OK public health plan as session nears end
Indiana school library materials bill revived in committee