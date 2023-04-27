Three Carroll Chargers make collegiate futures official

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An emotional day of student-athlete, national letter of intent signings concluded at Carroll High on Wednesday.

Chargers cheerleader Ailani Roach made her dream of signing with Purdue come true and hopes to one day become a nurse practitioner.

Decorated track & field runner Dylainey Floyd signed with Indiana Wesleyan and will study Occupational Therapy.

Dual-sport athlete Cooper Rudolph signed with Wabash College to continue playing both football and baseball.

Rudolph will study Psychology.

