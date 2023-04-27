Police surround Fort Wayne home

By Brien McElhatten
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Heavily armed police officers surrounded a home on the city’s north side Thursday night, as officers appeared to be negotiating with someone inside.

Police rushed to the home on Londonderry Lane, just south of I-469 on Maplecrest Road around 9:30 p.m. The standoff continued into Friday morning.

Officers clad in body armor and helmets were seen riding into the tree-lined neighborhood onboard an armored truck called a “bearcat,” as other officers took positions along the street and beside the home. An FWPD drone hovered above the house with the ability to see through the darkness.

Neighbors peered through their windows. Others walked to the street and craned their necks to get a better view, their faces illuminated blue and red flashes from police cars.

Dispatchers would only confirm “an investigation” took place at the home, but the police response suggested a much more tense situation. Eyewitnesses saw police attempting to contact someone inside the home. Commanders made the decision to move some personnel further back from the home in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Members of the FWPD Crisis Response Team were on scene. The specially trained officers are called in to manage barricade situations, negotiate and enter buildings quickly when needed.

21Alive has a reporting team monitoring the situation. We are anticipating updates as the situation develops.

