One critically injured after head-on collision behind General Motors plant

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police responded at the scene of a head-on collision on a road near the General Motors plant in Roanoke.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the conjunction of Winters Road and Fogwell Parkway, directly behind the plant.

Police dispatch says people in both vehicles involved in the crash were trapped inside their cars.

Officials say one of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Stay tuned with 21Alive News for future updates.

