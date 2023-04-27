One critically injured after head-on collision behind General Motors plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police responded at the scene of a head-on collision on a road near the General Motors plant in Roanoke.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the conjunction of Winters Road and Fogwell Parkway, directly behind the plant.

Police dispatch says people in both vehicles involved in the crash were trapped inside their cars.

Officials say one of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Stay tuned with 21Alive News for future updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.