Police investigating crash along U.S. 30 at Allen-Whitley County Line

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash on U.S. 30, along...
The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says crews are responding to a crash on U.S. 30, along the county line, Thursday morning.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash on U.S. 30, along the county line, Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened at U.S. 30 and N W County Line Road, near Steel Dynamics Inc., around 10:55 a.m. Officers say the crash involved an SUV and a camper. No injuries were reported.

One eastbound lane of U.S. 30 is closed at this time, according to police dispatch.

