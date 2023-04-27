FWPD: Man, 52, arrested following standoff with hostage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest after an armed man held a woman hostage for several hours overnight on Wednesday.

Police say 52-year-old Ruben Perez Sr. was arrested on preliminary charges including criminal confinement, intimidation, and domestic battery.

Officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of Londonderry Lane at 9:22 Wednesday evening, finding a man inside the home was armed with a gun and holding a woman hostage.

FWPD’s Crisis Response Team, Emergency Services, and Air Support Unit were called to the scene to aid first responders after the man refused to leave. Following an hours-long standoff, the man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

