FW Animal Care and Control part of national “Empty the Shelters” event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be a part of a much bigger adoption event.

Officials say the shelter will be one of more than 350 shelters nationwide in part of the national Empty the Shelters adoption event hosted by BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia.

During the event, which will run from May 1-15, pets will be available for adoption for $50 or less.

Animal Care and Control will participate Tuesday through Friday until May 15 only at its Hillegas Road location and all offsite cat adoption places, such as PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and The Black Forrest Cat Cafe.

Officials say there will be a $50 adoption fee for any dog more than six months old.

FWACC participated in Bissell’s holiday adoption event for the first time in December 2022, and more than 100 pets were adopted.

For more information on the Empty the Shelters event, visit the organization’s website.

