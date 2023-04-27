FW Animal Care and Control part of national “Empty the Shelters” event

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be a part of a much bigger adoption event.

Officials say the shelter will be one of more than 350 shelters nationwide in part of the national Empty the Shelters adoption event hosted by BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia.

During the event, which will run from May 1-15, pets will be available for adoption for $50 or less.

Animal Care and Control will participate Tuesday through Friday until May 15 only at its Hillegas Road location and all offsite cat adoption places, such as PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and The Black Forrest Cat Cafe.

Officials say there will be a $50 adoption fee for any dog more than six months old.

FWACC participated in Bissell’s holiday adoption event for the first time in December 2022, and more than 100 pets were adopted.

For more information on the Empty the Shelters event, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of toddler Oaklee Snow was found in an abandoned building in Morgan...
Body of missing toddler Oaklee Snow found in Indiana; charges filed
Huntington North High School lockdown lifted; no weapon found
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in early Tuesday motorcycle crash
Honor Flight Breakfast
Fort Wayne man works overnight to cook Honor Flight breakfast

Latest News

Volunteer Center to host annual Volunteer Expo Thursday, over 55 organizations participating
Volunteer Center to host over 55 organizations at annual Volunteer Expo Thursday
A Veteran’s day on the first 2023 Honor Flight
“A day they’ll never forget:” A veteran’s day on the first 2023 Honor Flight
Honor Flight Breakfast
Fort Wayne man works overnight to cook Honor Flight breakfast
New five-story apartment complex planned for Electric Works campus