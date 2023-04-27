Four Bishop Dwenger Saints march to collegiate destinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Three Bishop Dwenger football players and a pitcher on the diamond all signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon.

Saints tight end Preston Ross will join the MAC, signing to play with Ball State football.

Defensive end Ashton Skarie signed in-city with Saint Francis football.

Linebacker Sam Trabel-Weir will head up to Michigan to play with Lawrence Tech.

Finally, pitcher Keegan McMahon signed to play for Lourdes baseball.

