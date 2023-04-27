First Barbie doll with Down Syndrome released, a big success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The toy company Mattel has revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down Syndrome and one local organization is excited about it.

The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma surrounding physical disabilities.

On Good Morning America, the doll was unveiled to the public for the first time. Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society for an accurate representation of the doll. The Barbie features physical features often associated with down syndrome.

At Gigi’s Playhouse their mission, it’s just an extra chromosome.

“I feel like its a great representation. It’s a beautiful doll and it’s another where you put it up against the other barbies and then you really see the shorter stature and that she does look a little different, but she is still beautiful.”

The good news is the doll is a nationwide success. The bad news is you can’t get your hands on one because they are already sold out. Luckily for the ladies at Gigi’s Playhouse, they have already secured their dolls.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.