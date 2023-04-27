“A day they’ll never forget:” A veteran’s day on the first 2023 Honor Flight

By Evan Harris and Liz Braden
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It was an emotional day as war veterans across 21Country visited the nation’s capital Wednesday.

The group is part of the first Honor Flight to take off from Northeast Indiana this year. About 83 veterans made the trip, and 21Alive’s Liz Braden joined them for a day they will never forget.

Their day began early, with the veterans boarding the plane for the day trip to Washington, D.C.

Upon arrival, they were greeted with raucous applause and numerous handshakes.

Their first stop: The World War II Memorial, where they were welcomed by Indiana politicians, including Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, as well as Representatives Jim Banks and Rudy Yakm.

The group took a picture before venturing to the Vietnam War Memorial - a wall covered with more than 58,000 names. Veterans searched the wall to find the names of people they knew.

Vietnam Veteran James Jaklich said he came across the name of a man named James Benley, a grade school friend of his who lost his life in Vietnam.

Ron Stefanko, another Vietnam veteran, said he wanted to pay his respects and pray for the fallen as if he went to visit his parents’ grave sites.

While most of the veterans on the flight were men, they also took time to honor women veterans with a stop at the Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.

What was deemed one of the “most emotional” moments of the trip was changing guards and the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in which four veterans, Larry Gephart, Earl Kinnison, Butch Kinnison, and Darrell Kindschy, had the honor of helping lay the wreath on the grave site.

The group returned safely to Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for sometime in May.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

