Auburn Garrett Drive-In still seeking donations to repair screen damaged in storm

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at the Auburn Garrett Drive-In movie theater shared a progress update this afternoon on efforts to repair their damaged screen.

You’ll remember the popular outdoor theater in DeKalb County closed early last season. Organizers say that’s because high winds during an August storm tore their big screen.

Staff say they’ve been working to raise enough money to pay for a new screen since then.

Organizers say finding a company to rebuild such a big screen has been a challenge.

We understand “Selby Screen” designed the last screen 40 years ago and the company’s estimated cost for a new screen is $125,000.

Staff at the drive-in say they cannot announce a reopening date until they’ve raised enough money to pay for the new screen.

If you’d like to donate, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

FILE PHOTO - A piece of history ripped away in seconds, Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season (wpta)

