Auburn Garrett Drive-In still seeking donations to repair screen damaged in storm

The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage
The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage(Drive-In Staff)
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at the Auburn Garrett Drive-In movie theater shared a progress update this afternoon on efforts to repair their damaged screen.

You’ll remember the popular outdoor theater in DeKalb County closed early last season. Organizers say that’s because high winds during an August storm tore their big screen.

BACKGROUND: Staff at the Auburn Garrett Drive-In movie theater shared a progress update this afternoon on efforts to repair their damaged screen.

Staff say they’ve been working to raise enough money to pay for a new screen since then.

Organizers say finding a company to rebuild such a big screen has been a challenge.

We understand “Selby Screen” designed the last screen 40 years ago and the company’s estimated cost for a new screen is $125,000.

Staff at the drive-in say they cannot announce a reopening date until they’ve raised enough money to pay for the new screen.

If you’d like to donate, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

FILE PHOTO - A piece of history ripped away in seconds, Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season
FILE PHOTO - A piece of history ripped away in seconds, Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season(wpta)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor, other top elected officials see pay raise in budget

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle and WPTA Staff
The state’s top elected officials would see a big pay raise under new salary language included in the latest budget proposal.

News

Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Emergency crews responded to the De Soto area of Wisconsin around 1:00 pm for a train derailment that occurred earlier in the afternoon.

Politics

Indiana lawmakers OK public health plan as session nears end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The measure lays out “core public health services” that county health departments would have to provide if their elected officials vote to accept more state funding.

Politics

Indiana school library materials bill revived in committee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday added controversial language to a state House bill that would remove a legal defense for school libraries if their educators are accused of offering library books deemed harmful to students.

Latest News

Crime

FWPD: Man, 52, arrested following standoff with hostage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest after an armed man held a woman hostage for several hours overnight on Wednesday.

National

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor whose namesake TV show unleashed chaos on weekday afternoons, has died at 79.

News

Police investigating crash along U.S. 30 at Allen-Whitley County Line

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash on U.S. 30, along the county line, Thursday morning.

News

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
As a growing number of overweight Americans clamor for Ozempic and Wegovy — drugs touted by celebrities and on TikTok to pare pounds — an even more powerful obesity medicine is poised to upend treatment.

Community

FW Animal Care and Control part of national “Empty the Shelters” event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be a part of a much bigger adoption event.

News

First Barbie doll with Down Syndrome released, a big success

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
The toy company Mattel has revealed is first Barbie doll representing a person with down syndrome and one local organization is excited about it.