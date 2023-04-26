New five-story apartment complex planned for Electric Works campus

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Electric Works is set to build another addition to its campus within the coming years.

Our 21Investigates team discovered paperwork filed with the City of Fort Wayne documenting plans for a new apartment complex that is set to be built as part of the Electric Works campus.

The applications show the proposed complex would be a five-story building near the 800 block of Lavina Street and Broadway.

Other documents show that the total cost of construction could possibly be nearly $10 million.

We reached out to developers over the project for official details, but they said there is no other information at this time.

The project is not expected to be finished until 2025.

