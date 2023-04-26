Mishawaka police investigating after viral video shows juvenile attacking goose with bike

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MISHAWAKA Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after video that emerged on social media showed a juvenile attacking a Canada goose with a bicycle.

***WARNING: Some viewers might find the video above disturbing***

MPD confirmed the incident happened along the Riverwalk. They communicated with the Indiana DNR and have forwarded the investigation to the Juvenile Justice Center for further review.

Canada geese are federally protected wildlife.

The viewer who made WNDU aware of the 4-second video said they first saw the clip in a family group chat on Facebook. They don’t know the person who threw the bike but said their cousin goes to school with him.

The viewer wrote: “Watching the video made me so angry...there was no reason to do what he did.”

They added: “I hope there is some accountability for his actions. I hope his parents know what he did and the DNR or the city police take proper steps to ensure he is punished for what he did. Hopefully others will think twice about harming our wildlife after this situation is handled correctly.”

It is unclear if the goose survived the attack.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

