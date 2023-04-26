Komets complete dominant 3-0 win in game three over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Komets veteran defenseman Daniel Maggio scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes into game three’s 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Komets goalie Ryan Fanti collected 35 saves in the shutout win.

Fort Wayne will look to even up the series in game four at the Coliseum on Friday night at 8:05 p.m.

