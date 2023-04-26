Huntington North High School on lockdown; no weapon found

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington North High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported seeing another student with a weapon, but no weapon was found.

In a post to Facebook, the school district says a student at the high school told a teacher they saw a weapon on another student around 8 a.m.

Police later told 21Alive that the student in question was making gun motions with a cell phone and no weapons were found.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Leaders say police are at the school to “ensure the continued safety of all students and staff”. They say at the direction of police, students will not yet be released from their classes.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

