Huntington North High School lockdown lifted; no weapon found

(21Alive)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington North High School was briefly on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported seeing another student with a weapon, but it turned out to be just a cell phone.

In a post to Facebook, the school district says a student at the high school told a teacher they saw a weapon on another student around 8 a.m.

School leaders later said a student on the bus to school moved their hand in their pocket as if they had a weapon, but it was their cell phone.

They say the student’s action was “playful in nature but was taken seriously by surrounding students on the bus”. They say they are grateful for the students’ attentiveness and quick action in notifying teachers.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and has since been lifted.

